Logan Fox has surgery Monday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Monday morning, little Logan Fox was able to have a life-changing surgery to help him walk.

A joint contracture condition at birth left him unable to walk independently due to the position of his arms.

The surgery to correct the position of his hips and straighten his legs would’ve cost his family nearly $200,000 out of pocket but thanks to several fundraisers and the help of our community, Logan was able to have the surgery today.

Logan’s mom says doctors were only able to correct one side today due to him being so little and not enough blood volume. But doctors told her the surgery went beautifully.

Logan will have the other side done in two weeks.