WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Military personnel at Sheppard Air Force Base will have to take their nights out elsewhere after a popular bar was added to a list of off-limits establishments.

Effective Tuesday, June 13, 2023, Lone Star Tequila Bar & Dancehall, located at 3600 Old Jacksboro Highway, is listed among the off-limits establishments for military personnel at Sheppard AFB.

The popular Wichita Falls bar joins Alibi After Hours, Bombshells Topless, Studio E Club, and The Haystack as off-limits establishments for military personnel at Sheppard AFB, the first addition to the list since September 2019.

According to Sheppard AFB’s website, businesses are placed off-limits by the Sheppard Air Force Base Installation Commander when necessary to protect the health, welfare, and safety of all assigned personnel.

SAFB’s website said disregarding the off-limits order by military personnel is a violation of Article 92 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, and military members who violate the order are subject to disciplinary or adverse action.

At this time, it is unclear what particular incident, if any, led to Lone Star Bar’s addition to the off-limits establishment list.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.