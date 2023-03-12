Artie Woods and his partner, McGruff the Crime Dog. Photo Courtesy: Lone Star Muscle Cars

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Ahead of their 39th year fighting crime together, Artie Woods and his sidekick McGruff the Crime Dog, held a fundraiser car show.

The event was held on Saturday, March 11th, and was hosted by Lone Star Muscle Cars. Attendees were able to admire all the classic cars that were brought out.

The fundraiser helps the Wichita Falls staples that are Artie and McGruff, as they continue making an impact on the next generation around Texoma.

It’s events like these that really shows him the impact he’s made in this community.