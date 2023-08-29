WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A new exhibition that showcases a legendary Archer City resident’s creation is coming to the Wichita Falls Public Library.

“Lonesome Dove” is Larry McMurtry’s epic novel and TV mini-series about two aging Texas Rangers who drive a herd of stolen cattle 2,500 miles from the Rio Grande to Montana to establish the first ranch there.

The 1989 mini-series, which boasted an all-star cast of Robert Duvall, Tommy Lee Jones, Ricky Schroeder, Diane Lane and Anjelica Houston, roped in an even bigger audience.

This exhibition presents 55 framed classic images taken during filming by Bill Wittliff, a renowned photographer, writer and executive producer of “Lonesome Dove.”

The exhibit will be available to the public through October 10, 2023.