Lonesum Dove hosts farewell Super Bowl party

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Lonesum Dove has been a staple in Wichita Falls for nearly 30 years, and today they are saying goodbye with a farewell Super Bowl LIV party.

Owner, Judy Hill said she’s sad to have to say goodbye, but the friends and memories shes accumulated over the years have made it well worth it.

The Lonesum Dove opened its doors back in 1993, then when the opportunity to purchase it in 2005 came about, Judy Hill couldn’t pass it up, but 15 years later, Hill is saying goodbye.

“It’s been really good, its a good day and it’s a sad day. Because I made a lot of friends and I’m going to lose, well I’m not going to lose a lot of friends but ill lose contact with some of them, but it’s been good,” Hill said.

Hill said she’s selling the bar and has big plans for her future.

“I decided to do some things that I want to do, I want to do a little bit of traveling and go to the lake and camping out, just stuff like that do some things that I want to do that I couldn’t do before,” Hill said.

With Super Bowl LIV happening, Hill decided this was the perfect time to get everybody together one last time.

“We’re just having a little get together, a little going away, the last time we’ll all be together. So they’re cooking hotdogs and snacks and then, later on, we’ll watch the ball game you know just to get together,” Hill said.

Hill said shes going to miss her customers the most, including one that she met years ago and he still comes to the bar to see her.

“I’ve gotten several customers that wandered through, I got one customer and I asked him what made you stop and he said I saw the name Lonesum Dove and it just sounded like a really good wholesome bar and he’s been with us for quite a while now,” Hill said.

Even though Hill is sad to sell the bar, shes happy and eager to hit the road.

Although Lonesum Dove is closing its doors, another local bar owner plans on purchasing the building to continue serving up drinks and memories for years to come.