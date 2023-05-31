WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Long-time First Assistant District Attorney, Dobie Kosub now officially has his hat thrown into the ring for 89th District Judge.

That’s after current 89th District Judge, Charles Barnard, recently announced he will not be seeking reelection. Kosub said not only does he have more than two decades of experience in Wichita County courtrooms, but his morals, values, and his willingness to do whatever it takes to bring child molesters, murderers, and drug dealers to justice makes him the perfect man for the role.

“He is a man that has dedicated his whole career to this community,” Mayor Stephen Santellana said.

“You’ve seen the results that he gets in court, and they are tremendous results,” Wichita Co DA, John Gillespie said.

As Kosub announces his candidacy, several familiar faces are speaking on his behalf, including Mayor Santellana who said Kosub’s track record proves he would be a great fit for 89th District Judge.

“Putting murderers away, drug dealers away, child rapists away, he has protected this community for so long, and we want to see that translated to a bench, like he said he’s fair and impartial, applying the law and making sure that his conservative values, our conservative values in this county stay true and there’s no better candidate, there’s absolutely no better candidate than Dobie Kosub,” Mayor Santellana said.

Throughout his career, Wichita County District Attorney, John Gillespie said Kosub has played a crucial role in putting several criminals away for life, something Gillespie said criminals can expect to see continue once Kosub is on the bench.

“I know that he’ll be kind and fair to all the parties, I know that he knows the law and he’s committed to following the law but I know that when he sentences he will be a tough judge he will sentence those who do evil in this community, murderers, child rapists they’ll be seeing maximum sentences from him I’m very confident,” Gillespie said.

Confidence, something that Kosub gained a little more of after seeing how many people showed up in support of him.

“I was completely overwhelmed by the show of support I had no idea that it would be like that it was rough when I had to get up there and start talking because I was so blown away and I appreciate everyone that took the time out of their day to show support,” Kosub said.

Support that he said should play a big factor in winning next year’s elections.

Kosub’s announcement does not mean he’s running in November. His campaign is for the March Primaries of 2024.