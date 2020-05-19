Long time executive director of Faith Mission dies at 83

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A tireless advocate for the homeless of Wichita Falls, during times when for many people they were an invisible part of the population, has died in Mt. Pleasant. Pete Smith was 83.

Smith and his wife Sharen came to Faith Mission back in 1974, and for the next 33 years worked to give the homeless a place to get out of the cold, and to get a warm meal.

He and Sharen oversaw the transition of the Mission from small quarters in an abandoned downtown church, through a disastrous fire, and to the facility on Travis it now occupies.

We will have much more, looking back at all he did for the community. Keep checking Texoma’s Homepage as well as our newscasts.