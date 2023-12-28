WICHITA FALLS (KJTL) — A long-time engineer here at the station, a friend to all of us and just an all-around great guy, is moving on to the next chapters in his life and is retiring after more than six decades in the business.

K.T. Thomason got his start in TV at about the same time as the first-ever televised presidential debate between John Kennedy and Richard Nixon, and so much has changed since then except for K.T.’s love of this business.

Growing up in Arkansas, he was always fascinated by television.

“On Saturdays,” K.T. said, “we would go to town for groceries and stuff, and there was a TV repair shop in the back of a hardware [store], and I would go back there and talk with the guy on Saturdays. That’s really what got me interested in TV.”

K.T.’s family didn’t have a TV of their own until 1959, but one year after that, he was in the TV business after attending school and landing a job in Clovis, New Mexico.

Soon after that, he was in Wichita Falls.

“So, I just [said], yeah I’m going to Wichita Falls, Texas, for a job.”

K.T. said he found in a magazine that KSYD needed an engineer.

So, at the age of 19, he was on his way.

“I did, I rode the bus back to Arkansas, rode the bus to Wichita Falls, got off the bus and I said, ‘Now what do I do?'”

K.T. would eventually find a place for the night, and then Wichita Falls is where he’d stay.

By the mid-’80s, K.T. had already been at it for a quarter century and was chief engineer at KJTL.

“Right after he took over, I guess when they made you chief, is when the brand-new affiliate, brand new network came along called FOX,” said Jeff Arrington/Station Engineer. “They were one of the first few FOX affiliates that came on in the United States.”

Then, when Mission Broadcasting purchased KJTL in 1999, K.T., along with Russ Madsen, moved from the old location on Call Field into the KFDX building.

That’s about the time Arrington started as a photographer at the station.

“This guy usually had magnifiers on his head zeroed in on them,” Arrington said. “There’s a lot of mechanical stuff that had to be lined up in those decks. They were pretty tricky. He was the man on them.”

Over many decades, K.T. said he’d also do some pretty heavy thinking on the 45-minute drive between Wichita Falls and where the analog and digital transmitters are located in Grandfield. He was trying to determine what may have knocked the station off the air.

“Sometimes it might be 2 O’clock in the morning and they’d be off,” said K.T. “It might be snowing, it might be thunderstorms, it might be tornado watches or whatever, and then here I’d go because that was my job.”

Now, after 63 years, K.T.’s decided to leave it in the very capable hands of his long-time co-workers; his friends.

“We’ve been together forever,” Station Engineer Russ Madsen said, “and I know how he thinks and how he’s going to feel about certain things and I’m sure he knows the same way with me. We’ve been a good team. He’s trained me very well. I have great respect for this man.”

Reporter Darrell Franklin: “Now, when you think about the future, that’s going to take some adjustment.”

“Yeah, it is. It is,” said Madsen.” “He has a lot of knowledge that Jeff and I rely on and that’s still only a phone call away, but once someone retires you kind of want to leave them alone. I don’t know, if we get in a bind, we might have to call him back in.”

“I don’t know if he wants us to leave him alone,” said Arrington.

That’s because television is what K.T.’s known since before he was even 20.

It’s finally time, though, after such a long and successful career, to embark on a well-earned and much-deserved retirement.

“Thank you for everything you taught me,” said Madsen.

Thomason: “You’re welcome. These are two of the most talented guys I’ve ever been around.”

Madsen: “You’ve taught us more than you will ever know.”

Thomason: “I have, I have really enjoyed it, but it’s, in a way, I’m looking forward to retirement, but in a way, I’m going to miss these guys. I have thoroughly enjoyed my 63 years in television. I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

K.T. and Ima have their two kids, Ken Jr. and Debbie, three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Besides time with all of them, K.T. said he’s just looking forward to more of his walks with Ima.