ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who has served as the Mayor of the City of Holliday for nearly two decades will continue to do so after running unopposed in the May 7 municipal elections.

Incumbent mayor Allen Moore was first elected in 1992 and will retain his seat 20 years later.

Also on the ballot for Holliday residents is the selection of City Councilors to represent Places 2 and 4.

Make sure you’re following Texoma’s Homepage and our KFDX/KJTL anchors and reporters on social media for the latest primary election news, live coverage from polling locations, and accurate final results first. We are Your Local Election Headquarters.

For the latest primary election results, download our app in the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. For updates and to receive daily breaking news, weather and more, subscribe to our newsletter.