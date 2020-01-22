Long-time Lawton officer left legacy of service to community

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Lawton community is mourning the loss of a well-known police officer who many say left them far too soon.

Sergeant C.H. Brazzel died in a car accident early Monday morning and friends and colleagues are sharing what he means to them.

Brazzel did not just touch the lives of those in Lawton, but surrounding areas as well.

“He had a servant’s heart,” Wichita Falls Police Officer Brian Bohn said. “He wanted to be there for people and he was.”

Bohn knew Brazzel while he was growing up in Lawton and was one of those who inspired him to become an officer too.

“Law enforcement is not what you can do to people but what you can do for people and that’s what C.H. lived by,” Bohn said.

Brazzel served on the Lawton Police Department for more than 40 years and over time, as you can imagine, touched the lives of many.

Besides losing a colleague and friend, officers said they have also lost a mentor and a source of knowledge they depended on.

“He’s been a pillar here in the police department and also in the community,” Lawton Police Chief James Smith said.

“How he was as a person and how he was as a law enforcement officer was really one and the same,” Bohn said.

His selflessness is what many remember him most for, including Lawton Mayor Stan Booker.

Booker recalls working alongside Brazzel at an event for the homeless.

“To watch how tender he was to each of the people as he talked to them, made them feel special each one of them, I really looked at him and realized that this man really lives what he believes,” Booker said.

Lawton’s Public Information Officer Timothy Jenkins said he recalls many encouraging words from Brazzel as far back as elementary school, but also when he joined the force.

“He’d always tell me, don’t let your badge or your authority get over you being a human being,” Jenkins said. “Treat people like people, at the end of the day everybody is somebody.”

“He just instilled that for us to be servants, to go out and serve the communities that we live in,” Bohn said.

C.H. Brazzel is leaving a mark behind, that many said is completely unforgettable, his legacy will truly live on.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been set.