WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s just one fight after another for local long-time radio disc jockey Scotty Preston.

From colon cancer to his lungs, now he’s battling brain cancer.

But Scotty said the fight does not stop here.

“Colon cancer does not metastasize to your brain, only two percent of the time does it ever go to your brain,” Scotty said.

Unfortunately for Preston, he is a part of the 2%.

Just a few months after the beloved Wichita Falls radio personality returned to the airwaves, he was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

“I had a seizure and actually wrecked my car, ran into a sign – that’s how I knew this time,” Scotty said. “That was kinda scary really because I never had one of those before, and it’s crazy. Your brain, it’s a pretty neat organ, and it’s very complicated.”

After one craniotomy last year, scheduled MRIs and hope that he was in the clear, Scotty was hit with yet more bad news in January.

The tumor grew back even more aggressively.

“This is when they decided to to the radioactive tiles,” Scotty said. “I have a great hospital team; I actually have a team that’s assigned to me. They do an extremely good job – they’ve been checking on me pretty often, [and] they send me e-mails to see how I’m doing.”

As many know, this is not Scotty’s first rodeo, having had colon and lung cancer in the years past.

With the support of his wife, family and the community around him, his hope is this will be his last successful fight.

“I am anxious to get back on the radio – I love my job, just like you do, I mean you love it, you do what you do, and you love what you do, and I’m ready to get back on the radio and have some fun,” Scotty said. “I love the music I play, I love the people I work with.”

“I’m not anybody special, but boom, I seem to wake up from the surgeries,” Scotty said.

Anya Veitenheimer and her family believe otherwise after a big benefit for her son Riplee just in November.

She was unable to do an interview, but she sent a statement to the KFDX newsroom.

Scotty Preston was such a blessing in our time of need. He was so sweet to us and our sweet boy, Riplee. When Riplee was diagnosed with Retinoblastoma our world crashed. Our insurance wouldn’t cover the new prosthetic he would need when cancer claimed his eye. Scotty called me right away to get to know us and Riplee’s story. He was all in on our benefit. He talked about it on the radio, did a tv interview with us, & mc’d the event. He was such a blessing to us. He still checks on Riplee periodically and I so appreciate that. He always ends the conversation with, “Love y’all.” We consider Scotty family now. So, of course, in his time of need we want to rally behind him. Please come out this Sunday and let’s help ease his burden because lord knows he’s been the one to help so many. Scotty, the Veitenheimer family sure loves you! Anya Veitenheimer

“The very first date we were supposed to have, he called me and said they found a brain tumor, and I’m headed to UT Southwestern, so I’m gonna have to break our date,” Scherer said.

Scotty’s wife Missie Scherer said he has an incredible will to live.

“After four major stage four terminal cancers, he seems to beat it every time, so it’s really amazing,” Scherer said.

Scotty’s plan is to beat it once again.

You can show your support for Scotty this Sunday, March 27, at Texas Nite Life from 12 to 5 p.m.

There will be a Bike Run at Red River Harley Davidson. Kickstands up at 11 a.m.

There will also be live and silent auctions and a 50/50 drawing, as well as a spaghetti dinner.

If you would like to donate or want more details on Sunday’s benefit, contact Sheila Davis at 940-631-8320 or Tonya Bagwill at 940-337-8279.