Long-time WFISD staff member passes away

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Independent School District teachers and colleagues are mourning after learning of the unexpected passing of a Rider High School staff member Monday night.

Michael Robert Simmons worked as a paraprofessional for WFISD for 17 years, 11 of those at Zundy and six at Rider High School.

“Mr. Simmons was a great man who made an impact on thousands of students during his years at Rider and WFISD,” Rider’s principal Dr. Cody Blair said. “He was such a natural at connecting with students and was always willing to serve in any way he was asked.”

See the full statement from WFISD below:

Counselors will be available at Rider High School through the rest of the week to assist students and staff members.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family cover funeral expenses. You can find more information on how to help the family below: