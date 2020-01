WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Long- time Wichita County auditor Deborah Stevens is about to enter into the glory years of retirement.



Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said Stevens turned in her resignation.

Gossom said Stevens’ husband has retired, and she’s also at retirement age, so they’re just ready to enjoy being grandparents.

Gossom said Stevens is giving time to have her position replaced, and so far, no definite last day has been set.