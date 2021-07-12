Longtime Wichita County Judge announces his retirement

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — During the Wichita County Commissioners Court meeting on July 12, 2021, Judge Woody Gossom made his retirement announcement.

Judge Gossom will retire when his term ends in 2024.

Judge Woodrow “Woody” Gossom has been in office since 1989 according to Capitol.Texas.Gov . Judge Gossom has served as county judge since January of 1999.

Gossom is a graduate of the Commissioners Curriculum 2000 Program, a charter member of the Texas

Association of Counties Leadership Program, and a member and Fellow of the County Judges Judicial Academy.

After attending Texas A & M University, Judge Gossom completed his BA at Midwestern State University, his MA at the University of Denver and pursued doctoral studies at the University of North Texas.

After leaving active duty in 1973, he served as Associate Dean of Students at MSU, General Manager of City Concrete, Inc. before joining Wichita County. In 2005, he retired as a colonel from the Texas Army National

Guard and the Army Reserve.

In county government, he has been a TAC director and president of the County Judges & Commissioners Association of Texas, and West Texas County Judges and Commissioners Association. He served as Chairman of the County Information Resources Agency and is a member of the County Judges Education Committee where he has been recognized as a Judicial Fellow. In addition, he has been appointed to serve as a

member of the Texas Judicial Committee on Information Technology, the Proposition 1 Committee of Highway Improvements, the Legislative Chairman of the County Judges and Commissioners Association of Texas.