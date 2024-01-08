WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A veteran of the downtown dining scene is officially back in business at the newest restaurant.

For Degree Celsius, business has been booming since doors opened about a week ago, according to owner Demrick Davis. Plus, Davis said, he’s back where he belongs: Downtown, serving up some highly demanded local favorites.

Davis is no stranger when it comes to running a restaurant. In fact, over the past decade, he’s owned one restaurant and was head chef in another downtown restaurant.

Davis said his experience in the restaurant business leads him to believe his newest spot, Degree Celsius, is going to be a hit.

“When you have a business… [It’s] like your first baby, you know, you kind of miss the ball sometimes,” Davis said. “And, it was a little stressful, so I kind of went back from that and took a break and kind of got my wits back. Then, I was like ‘It’s time to come back, I miss it and I miss the environment.'”

From familiar favorites like the Bistro Burger and Parmesan Fries to limited edition eats, Davis is serving up classics and fresh recipes alike. Next month, the restaurant owner revealed, he plans to serve a dish he’s spent roughly six years perfecting.

“I’m going to start selling our D.C. Ribs,” Davis said. “That’s only going to be on Saturdays and we’re only going to buy so much; once we run out, we run out. It’s something that I’ve been working on for quite some time, and I’m excited for everybody to try it.”

Davis said one thing customers can expect to be different from 2011 Bistro is wait times.

“Before we had 2011 Bistro, customers would come in during lunch, and it would get so busy [that] it would be hard to get them their ticket,” Davis explained. “Now, we have counter service, so it makes it a lot faster. They come in and pay for their meal, and then they have their meal within five to 10 minutes.”

Despite the change in scenery, Davis said, one thing that hasn’t changed a bit is the community support for local businesses like his.

Degree Celsius is located at 710 8th Street where the old 8th Street coffee house used to be. The new restaurant’s hours of operation are as follows:

Monday through Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday through Friday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturdays: noon to 7 p.m.