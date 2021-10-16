Longest-serving Clay County Constable Jim “Toby” Davis passes away

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Clay County Constable’s Office announced the passing of former Constable Jim “Toby” Davis Saturday in a Facebook post.

According to his obituary, Davis passed away Friday, October 15.

Davis was born in Amarillo in 1943. In 1978, he opened Davis Automotive in Petrolia.

Davis served as a reserved sheriff deputy before becoming Clay County Constable in 1993, serving for 19 years until 2012.

The Petrolia Volunteer Fire Department is taking memorial donations.

A celebration of life for Davis will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 19, at Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta with Rev. Ron Barnard officiating.

The visitation will be Monday evening, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Davis Funeral Home.