WICHITA FALLS, TX (KFDX/KJTL) — The city of Wichita Falls announced that The Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America is coming to Wichita Falls for a free three-day event.

According to the city, hundreds of the best Longhorn cattle will be in Wichita Falls.

This three-day event starts on Thursday, October 13, 2022, and ends on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the JS Bridwell Ag Center and the MPEC.

More than 200 Texas Longhorns will be on site for measuring and judging. The top 32 best-bred and owned heifers will be up for sale on Friday and more sales on Saturday.

What is known as “Bull Alley” is Thursday evening. Fourteen of the nation’s leading Texas Longhorn bulls will be on display and up for sale, the release said.

This will be the first time that the Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America will be in Wichita Falls. The city invites the public to attend any or all of the events. There is no admission fee to the event.