WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A local couple that has spent more than two dozen years together used Tuesday’s special date of 2/22/22 to get married at 2:22 p.m.

Anayel and Jesse Ramirez have been together for nearly 25 years and following a talk with their kids about how special the day is, they decided to take a plunge into matrimony at the Wichita County Courthouse.

“Our daughters actually kinda brought it up and said, ‘you know, it’s going to be [an] unique day. It’s on a Tuesday, and it’s 2/22/22,’ and I said, ‘you know what? That’s a perfect date for us to jump right in and do it right before our 25-year anniversary,” Anayel Ramirez said.

The couple says it feels like they’re starting a new chapter together and looking forward to another 25 years together.