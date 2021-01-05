Longtime landmark in Comanche County possibly closing its doors for good

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — For nearly a century, the Holy City in Cache Oklahoma has been a gathering place for families from all over the area.

But with the negative effects of 2020 on many businesses, the well-known landmark may soon have to close its doors.

Holy City may be known all around the world but for Texomans it’s a weekend family getaway.

“When I was a child we grew up about 50 miles east of here and even though we didn’t come here often it was always part of the thoughts of the people you grew up with and there is always somebody always talking about the pageant,” Resident Jim Underwood said.

And due to COVID-19, last April’s pageant suffered from low attendance, which now has Wichita’s members unsure if there will be a 2021 Easter pageant, and leaving locals concerned for the attraction.

“In today’s climate there is so much anger fear and hate and this is something that would counteract that and it always gives some people a peace of mind and as a Christian, this is something you want to keep at the front of everybody’s mind,” Underwood said.

But now with the Holy City having to furlough its maintenance workers along with being $20,000 in debt, the city may soon close its gates, but Underwood is optimistic.

“I just truly hope this stays open for generations to come cause I’ve got grandkids that have never been here and I certainately want to bring them here so we would hope it would stay open for generations to come,” Underwood said.

If you’d like to make a donation, click here.