Longtime Lawton police officer dead after fatal single-car accident

COMANCHE CO. (KFDX/KJTL)— A longtime Lawton police officer is dead following a fatal single-car accident in Comanche County early Monday morning.

The accident happened around 10:58 a.m. at SE 165th, 1/10th of a mile south of Woodlawn, approximately 10 miles southeast of Lawton, in Comanche County.

Officials said the driver of a 2013 Ford F350 pick-up, Claude Brazzel, 70, of Lawton, was northbound on SE 165th, when the pick-up truck departed the roadway to the left, hit a ditch, and continued through a series of fences and a field before hitting numerous trees.

Officials said Brazzel was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said Brazzel was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City.

Officials said seatbelts were equipped, but not in use.

The cause of the incident is under investigation, stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to learn more information.

The city of Lawton and the Lawton Police Department released the following statement on the passing of Lawton Police Officer Claude Brazzel: