Longtime local storm spotter Charlie Byars passes away

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County Storm Spotter Coordinator Charlie Byars passed away Sunday afternoon, September 12, 2021.

Byars was a storm spotter with KFDX 3 during Terrible Tuesday in April 1979. He was named a Hometown Hero in March, 2000.

Charlie Byars continued to chase storms, eventually becoming the Wichita County Storm Spotter Coordinator. The Wichita County ARES/Skywarn organization shared this Facebook post announcing his passing to the community:

Charlie Byars began his involvement in storm spotting in 1955. Charlie’s continuing dedication to the safety of the community has been an inspiration to others who have since joined in the storm watch effort.

Services for Byars are currently pending.

