Longtime philanthropist Kay Dillard passes away

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Mary Kathryn “Kay” Dillard, 87, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019.

The family will receive friends at a visitation from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, at Lunn’s Colonial Funeral Home.

A Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, at First Presbyterian Church with Dr. Isaac Butterworth officiating.

A daughter of the late Kate (Gormely) and Sam Rugeley, Kay was born on November 27, 1931, in Wichita Falls.

She attended Alamo Elementary School, Zundelowitz Junior High School and Wichita Falls High School.

Kay attended Texas Christian University where she majored in elementary education. While at TCU she was selected, homecoming queen. Upon returning to Wichita Falls she taught English at Sheppard Elementary school.

Kay married A. R. “Bud” Dillard, Jr. on September 11, 1954, in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Kay supported the YMCA, United Regional Hospital and with her husband founded the Dillard College of Business at Midwestern State University.

Kay loved being outdoors and spending time in her garden. She was a longtime member of Fain Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dillard College of Business, 3410 Taft Blvd., Wichita Falls, Texas 76308.

