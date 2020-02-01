Longtime WF bar Lonesum Dove closes Sunday after nearly 30 years

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls bar is closing after nearly 30 years with a Super Bowl retirement party to celebrate the legacy of The Lonesum Dove.

“With sorrow in our hearts, we wanted to inform our friends that The Lonesum Dove is closing,” officials stated in a Facebook post.

Glenda Brumley opened The Lonesum Dove in December 1993 and sold it to Judy Hill in January 2005.

The post continues, “THANK YOU to ALL of our patrons that have supported us. We have loved serving our customers and the community along the way. As we cannot begin to describe the feelings we have in this bitter sweet moment, we hope to see you along your HAPPY TRAILS.”

The Lonesum Dove is at 2610 Sheppard Access Road and is opened normal hours Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 a.m. Sunday. The bar will reopen later in the day for the Super Bowl watch party and retirement celebration.