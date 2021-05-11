Longtime WFPD homicide detective, cold case investigator dies

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Detective Tony Fox

Retired WFPD Detective Tony Fox died Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

Fox joined WFPD in 1989 until he retired in 2014 after 25 years of services, according to WFPD. He spent most of his years as a homicide and crimes against persons detective, and also led the cold case investigations.

“He was an exceptional officer that poured his heart and soul into every case that he worked,” was posted on the WFPD Facebook page. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.”

Services are pending.