WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’ve been having tattoo fever lately or have thought about getting your first tattoo there’s a new shop in town. Look no further than the newest shop that opened and is right in the heart of Wichita Falls.

Burial Tattoo recently opened its doors inside the old Crashworks building.

Owner A.J. Kappes has been tattooing for the past 12 years and most recently, at “Cowabunga Ink” before opening his own shop. To celebrate this milestone, Kappes is hosting a grand opening with some deals including door prizes.

Kappes said this isn’t just a business it’s a dream come true.

“I never really saw myself being a shop owner,” Kappes said. “It’s a lot of work, it’s more work than people realize just to keep yourself and everybody else busy on top of drawing for clients and stuff, but I’m glad we have six tattoo artists here and I think we can knock out a lot.”

The grand opening for Burial Tattoo will be Saturday, August 12, at noon and will go on until 8 that evening. Food and entertainment will begin at 5.

Burial Tattoo is located at 724 Indiana Avenue right next door to the Museum of North Texas History.