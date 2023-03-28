A major crash at the intersection of Loop 11 and Seymour Highway on March 16, 2023 (KFDX/KJTL)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman who was hospitalized for nearly two weeks following a massive crash at the intersection of Loop 11 and Seymour Highway has died, according to officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department.

According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper, WFPD’s Public Information Officer, Diane Luckett, of Wichita Falls, passed away on March 25, 2023, at a hospital in Lubbock while receiving care for major injuries suffered during the crash on March 16, 2023.

Texoma’s Homepage previously reported Luckett was transported to United Regional after the crash on March 16, 2023, with life-threatening injuries. She was eventually transferred to a hospital in Lubbock, where she later died.

According to Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Charlie Eipper, just before 9:45 a.m. on March 16, officers were called to the intersection of Loop 11 and Seymour Highway.

According to a witness, an F-250 pickup was driving westbound in the left-hand lane, and a Mercedes was making a left-hand turn off of Seymour Highway to go northbound on Loop 11.

The pickup reportedly ran the red light and struck the Mercedes. Sgt. Eipper said witnesses told officers the truck was going at a high rate of speed.

The driver of the pickup truck, Anastacio Mendoza, was also treated at United Regional and later released. Following his release, he was arrested on a charge of intoxicated assault.

According to Sgt. Eipper, the Crash Investigations Unit of the WFPD anticipates it will be changing the charge against Mendoza to intoxicated manslaughter in the near future.

This is a developing news story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.