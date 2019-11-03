Los Muertos celebration draws community together to remember loved ones

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —Dia de Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a Hispanic holiday dedicated to celebrating those who have passed away.

“We don’t realize how fast time goes by and then the next thing you know we forget about who grandma was or who great-grandma was and so it just gives us an opportunity to kind of reminisce and come together,” Los Muertos: A Celebration of Life co-host Alicia Duran said.

People gathered around 9th and Travis streets to join in the celebration full of music, food, and performances for the Los Muertos: A Celebration of Life event co-hosted by 9th Street Studios and Potencia Projects

“I think it’s very special, especially since it’s Day of the Dead, remembering everyone who has passed,” one Zavala International Dance member said. “This dress that I have on right now comes from a specific part of Mexico called Veracruz and it’s just a dance that symbolizes how they dance over there.”

Many eyes, however, were focused on the altar, a place where loved ones displayed items that remind them of their late relative. Whether it be food, clothing items, or photographs.

“We also have a community altar where people can come out and put pictures of their past loves ones on there as well if they don’t feel comfortable making a big one,” Duran said.

A procession down Travis St. gave families the chance to show all in attendance that their family members who have died will always be remembered.

It also sparks curiosity among younger family members.

“They’re asking, who’s in that picture, who was that person, what did they like to do, what was their favorite color? Oh, your favorite color was blue, that’s my favorite color,” Duran said.

Hispanic culture remains celebrated in Wichita Falls and so do the lives who have come before.

The money from ticket sales goes towards the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture While money from altar booths is donated to Hospice of Wichita Falls.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Community rallies around man as he battles cancer, seeks bone marrow transplant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community rallies around man as he battles cancer, seeks bone marrow transplant"

Texomans gathered to honor service of military at Veterans Day parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texomans gathered to honor service of military at Veterans Day parade"

Loved ones remember Yajaira Garcia at Los Muertos event before death anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Loved ones remember Yajaira Garcia at Los Muertos event before death anniversary"

Los Muertos celebration draws community together to remember loved ones

Thumbnail for the video titled "Los Muertos celebration draws community together to remember loved ones"

Hamilton Bryan employees spend morning packing meals for No Child Hungry campaign

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hamilton Bryan employees spend morning packing meals for No Child Hungry campaign"

Lawton woman becomes unconscious while driving, dies at hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton woman becomes unconscious while driving, dies at hospital"

LSC Conference 4

Thumbnail for the video titled "LSC Conference 4"

What the Tech: App of the Day—Rakuten

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: App of the Day—Rakuten"

Local organ donors save combined 14 lives in past year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local organ donors save combined 14 lives in past year"

Beto O'Rourke ends campaign run for 2020 presidential candidacy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beto O'Rourke ends campaign run for 2020 presidential candidacy"

Man charged for dealing drugs in church parking lot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man charged for dealing drugs in church parking lot"

WFPD looking for convenience store armed robbery suspect

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFPD looking for convenience store armed robbery suspect"