Los Muertos celebration draws community together to remember loved ones

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —Dia de Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a Hispanic holiday dedicated to celebrating those who have passed away.

“We don’t realize how fast time goes by and then the next thing you know we forget about who grandma was or who great-grandma was and so it just gives us an opportunity to kind of reminisce and come together,” Los Muertos: A Celebration of Life co-host Alicia Duran said.

People gathered around 9th and Travis streets to join in the celebration full of music, food, and performances for the Los Muertos: A Celebration of Life event co-hosted by 9th Street Studios and Potencia Projects

“I think it’s very special, especially since it’s Day of the Dead, remembering everyone who has passed,” one Zavala International Dance member said. “This dress that I have on right now comes from a specific part of Mexico called Veracruz and it’s just a dance that symbolizes how they dance over there.”

Many eyes, however, were focused on the altar, a place where loved ones displayed items that remind them of their late relative. Whether it be food, clothing items, or photographs.

“We also have a community altar where people can come out and put pictures of their past loves ones on there as well if they don’t feel comfortable making a big one,” Duran said.

A procession down Travis St. gave families the chance to show all in attendance that their family members who have died will always be remembered.

It also sparks curiosity among younger family members.

“They’re asking, who’s in that picture, who was that person, what did they like to do, what was their favorite color? Oh, your favorite color was blue, that’s my favorite color,” Duran said.

Hispanic culture remains celebrated in Wichita Falls and so do the lives who have come before.

The money from ticket sales goes towards the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture While money from altar booths is donated to Hospice of Wichita Falls.