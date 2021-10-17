Los Muertos WF preps for Día de los Muertos with ofrenda workshop

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Los Muertos Wichita Falls held an ofrenda workshop as they prepare for Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead.

An ofrenda is a type of altar that is usually displayed during the Día de los Muertos holiday.

Spanish instructors joined together to lead the workshop over at 9th Street Studios. Those in attendance got to learn about the celebration of life, history, and significance of items on an alter.

Los Muertos co-host Alicia Duran said the holiday can be misunderstood and wants the community to know it’s not just about sugar skulls and face painting.

“It doesn’t necessarily have to be a sad mourningful experience. It can be beautiful. It can bring people together. It brings community together,” Duran said. “It’s where our families gather around and get together and reminiscence and we talk about our past love ones.”

The celebration takes place on October 30 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information, click here to visit the Los Muertos WF Facebook page.

Para español click aquí.