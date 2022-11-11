WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As we remember veterans, one local vet not only served his country but his community.

A son of Mexican immigrants, Lous B. Esquibel served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was honorably discharged in 1947.

After his service, Esquibel served and was involved in many city committees and on Wichita Falls City Council.

Esquibel was instrumental in bringing the Wichita Falls sports complex and has field one named after him. And, in 2008 a street was named after him.

Being the first president of the Wichita Falls Mexican-American Chamber of Commerce and serving on several other boards, people remember Esquibel for his kind heart and helping others.

“An advocate for community, man he really enjoyed, even after service, helping his fellow man no matter what. He was very passionate about what he did,” MAVA WF President Jose Villastrigo said.

Esquibel was named MAVA WF’s Veteran of the Year and his children were in attendance to accept the award.

Villastrigo wants to remind people that MAVA isn’t just for Hispanics, but for all veterans.