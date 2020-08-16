Loved ones of Kaleb Honea come together to celebrate his life

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Family and friends of Kaleb Honea gathered to celebrate his life and honor his memory.

Honea passed away August 4 after succumbing to his injuries sustained in a car wreck.

The one word that everyone used to describe Kaleb is kind. Even though Kaleb may be gone, his family hopes his kind spirit lives on in everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Kaleb Benjamin Honea tragically lost his life on August 4 from injuries sustained in a car wreck.

Because Kaleb touched many lives in his school and in the community, a celebration of his life is in order.

“He was more than a football player. I know he loved football. Very clearly he loved football. But he was more than a football player,” Rider High School head football coach Marc Bindel said. “He had a good heart, he was a kind soul. He was a good young man and y’all did a good job raising him.”

“I could write paragraphs and pages on how amazing he was and how much he helped me. Whenever he came into my life I was going through some dark times and he helped me come out of those times. He saved my life,” Kaleb’s friend Lexi Dickson said.

A football player, a son and a friend who loved ones say would do anything for anybody.

“Some lady messaged me and told me Kaleb stopped and helped her mom who’s 103 years old. She was in her garden. Helped her fix her garden, mow her lawn and everything and she tried to pay him and he was like ‘no it’s fine. I’m doing it for my nanny,'” Kaleb’s mother Amanda Bolding said.

And with a family coming to grips with the loss of their loved one, the community support has done much to help them through this time.

“Your support has been amazing, I didn’t expect any of this. I hope Kaleb knows what he meant to the world,” Bolding said.

“Life is what it is. You don’t stop living. You just thank God that you got your memories to hang onto, you got your loved ones to hang onto, so y’all hang on to that. Don’t ever lose it,” Kaleb’s grandfather Lonney Brown said.

Bindel said Rider’s first home game will be Kaleb Honea night.