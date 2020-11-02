Loved ones of Yajaira Garcia remember her 2 years later

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — November 3 marks a heartbreaking anniversary for the family of Yajaira Garcia.

On that day two years ago, the Wichita Falls High School senior was shot and killed by Joshua Cook. The 21-year-old Cook pleaded guilty to murder and agreed to a plea bargain in the 30th district court for 50 years in prison.

To celebrate her life, the Garcia family unveiled a portrait commemorating items and activities that meant so much to her.

This celebration is a part of the Mexican holiday, Dia de Los Muertos or Day of the Dead. On this holiday, family members remember loved ones who have died. This is the second year that the Garcia’s have used this day to honor Yajaira.

“It’s a way of remembering what Yajaira has brought to them, to this family. And it’s a way of celebrating Yajaira as well,” family friend Gonzalo Robles said translating for Yajaira’s mother Mayela Garcia.

The altar is a part of the holiday tradition as well. Pictures of Yajaira, her favorite candy and even her shoes are just some of the things that show the kind of person she was.

“They celebrate their death. And it’s taught that their spirit comes to visit them. So in this altar, as you can see, they have different details and it’s everything that Yajaira loved,” Robles said.

Karyl Barbosa painted a portrait featuring Yajaira with a horse. Riding horses was one of her favorite things to do. It also shows a yellow rose on Yajaira’s hand because she was known as the yellow rose.

“It was totally out of my comfort zone but I wanted to do it for them because I love the family and I think they’re wonderful people,” Barbosa said.

While the grief of losing a loved one never truly goes away, the Garcia’s are using this anniversary as a celebration of life, and not a day of sorrow.

Garcia’s mother also said it means the world to her that all of the details about Yajaira were included in the portrait.