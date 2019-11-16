Loved ones rally around Yajaira Garcia’s family after murder suspect posts bond

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Many are rallying around Yajaira Garcia’s family in response to her accused killer being out on bond.

Joshua Cook bonded out of the Wichita County Jail around 6 p.m. Thursday evening after the Fort Worth Court of Appeals believed his $750,000 bond was excessive and lowered it to $300,000 for murder, and $10,000 dollars for burglary of a habitation.

Loved ones said they’re devastated over this news, and they simply can’t believe it has happened, and even with the bond amount listed, they said there is no price for the life they lost.

“$100,000, $300,000, $800,000, $1 million? No, there is no price,” Yajaira’s mentor Gonzalo Robles said.

Cook posting bond is a shock to those who knew and loved Yajaira Garcia.

“I didn’t know what to think, I didn’t know what to say or how to put into words the feelings that you get when you see that someone who murdered an innocent girl is walking around,” Yajaira’s friend Monse Benitez said.

However, it’s something they knew was possible after Cook’s bond was lowered in July 2019.

“I think the whole thing here is we’re not here to change the law, the law is the law, and we have to respect that but at the same time we have to get justice for what happened,” Benitez said.

Although Cook no longer sits in jail, the Garcia family said they hope the justice they desire for Yajaira will be served.

“He should pay for what he did, and he should go back to jail or prison where he belongs; he shouldn’t be free,” Yajaira’s mother Mayela Garcia said.

Garcia said there’s a fear that looms over Cook’s release

“She’s afraid for herself and for the people around her that are supporting her, and it’s just something that shouldn’t be happening right now,” Nadia Serna said as Garcia’s translator.

With a large support system behind the Garcias, they’re hopeful the rest of the community will join them in their fight for justice.

Cook’s trial is set for Feb. 3, 2020.

At the hearing where Cook’s bond was lowered, Judge Jeff McKnight set conditions for if he got released on bond.

Including that he cannot leave the county without permission, must wear a GPS ankle monitor, stay in his mother’s home unless going to work or court, and cannot go outside the home between 8 p.m–7 a.m.