Loved ones remember Yajaira Garcia at Los Muertos event before death anniversary

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — During the Los Muertos: A Celebration of Life event, family, friends and loved ones of Yajaira Garcia gathered to celebrate her life.

Sunday, Nov. 3 marks the first anniversary of Garcia’s death.

Garcia died of a gunshot wound, and when deputies arrived on the scene on Hammon Rd they said Joshua Cook was kneeling over her body with a gun in his hand and told them he had done it.

Loved ones visited the alter at the event and walked in the procession in honor of Dia de Los Muertos or Day of the Dead.

“I just got chills throughout my whole body because it’s crazy how fast time flies in one year, it’s crazy how just a year ago we were at a road to college tutorial and then that same evening it comes to find out this horrible news,” Yajaira Garcia’s friend Angela Duron said.

Garcia’s life will continue to be celebrated Sunday with a church service, prayers on the cross, and a justice for Yajaira gathering at the family home.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Texomans gathered to honor service of military at Veterans Day parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texomans gathered to honor service of military at Veterans Day parade"

Loved ones remember Yajaira Garcia at Los Muertos event before death anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Loved ones remember Yajaira Garcia at Los Muertos event before death anniversary"

Los Muertos celebration draws community together to remember loved ones

Thumbnail for the video titled "Los Muertos celebration draws community together to remember loved ones"

Hamilton Bryan employees spend morning packing meals for No Child Hungry campaign

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hamilton Bryan employees spend morning packing meals for No Child Hungry campaign"

Lawton woman becomes unconscious while driving, dies at hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton woman becomes unconscious while driving, dies at hospital"

LSC Conference 4

Thumbnail for the video titled "LSC Conference 4"

What the Tech: App of the Day—Rakuten

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: App of the Day—Rakuten"

Local organ donors save combined 14 lives in past year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local organ donors save combined 14 lives in past year"

Beto O'Rourke ends campaign run for 2020 presidential candidacy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beto O'Rourke ends campaign run for 2020 presidential candidacy"

Man charged for dealing drugs in church parking lot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man charged for dealing drugs in church parking lot"

WFPD looking for convenience store armed robbery suspect

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFPD looking for convenience store armed robbery suspect"

Clinics of North Texas celebrates century of service

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clinics of North Texas celebrates century of service"