Loved ones remember Yajaira Garcia at Los Muertos event before death anniversary

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — During the Los Muertos: A Celebration of Life event, family, friends and loved ones of Yajaira Garcia gathered to celebrate her life.

Sunday, Nov. 3 marks the first anniversary of Garcia’s death.

Garcia died of a gunshot wound, and when deputies arrived on the scene on Hammon Rd they said Joshua Cook was kneeling over her body with a gun in his hand and told them he had done it.

Loved ones visited the alter at the event and walked in the procession in honor of Dia de Los Muertos or Day of the Dead.

“I just got chills throughout my whole body because it’s crazy how fast time flies in one year, it’s crazy how just a year ago we were at a road to college tutorial and then that same evening it comes to find out this horrible news,” Yajaira Garcia’s friend Angela Duron said.

Garcia’s life will continue to be celebrated Sunday with a church service, prayers on the cross, and a justice for Yajaira gathering at the family home.