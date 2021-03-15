Loved ones search for Carol Allen after she went missing following move to Amarillo

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Friends and family of a Wichita Falls woman missing for a month are hoping for some help in locating her.

Celena Wood said her friend Carol Allen, who’s in her early 60’s, met someone on an online dating website upon moving to Amarillo.

That was a month ago, and Wood said they haven’t heard from Allen since.

Wood said Carol’s two sons who live in Wichita Falls said there have been times they haven’t talked, but nothing close to this.

Now they are hoping someone in or around Texoma has any information on the well-being of Carol Allen.

“She’s the sweetest lady, and she would anything for anybody, and we just want her home, we just, not even really home, just to hear her voice to know that she’s okay,” Wood said.

Wood added an Amarillo police officer she spoke with said he recognized her and dropped her off at a shelter.

Wood said the shelter last saw her February 16th, just days after the last time anyone had contact with her.

If you have any information pertaining to the location of Carol Allen, or if you’ve seen her, you’re urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.