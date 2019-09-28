Love’s Travel Stop spreads love for donations to CMN

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Volunteers with Loves Travel Stop Off Old Jacksboro Highway have been fundraising for United Regional and The Children’s Miracle Network for the past month now, but that hard work ends Monday with the goal of raising a total of $30,000.

For the last 20 years, Love’s Travel Stop has been in partnership with the Children’s Miracle Network, raising money for the nonprofit and the families it serves.

“They can’t help it if they get sick. They can’t help it if the families can’t afford the right gear, so, those of us who can, donate to help and it makes all the difference in the world,” Loves Travel Stops District Manager Jim Sanders said.

Officials with Love’s hope to raise $3.6 million in donations across the country this year and those in Wichita Falls are leading the district with almost $20,000 raised at this one travel stop alone. The fundraiser has taken place in Wichita Falls for the last three years, and this year, those volunteering day in and day out say it’s a way to do their part. Some even giving back to the non-profit that at one time provided for their families.

“This is our way of kind of helping them get what they need,” Love’s Travel Stop Restaurant And General Manager Chelsey Garza said. “Vein finders, meals for the family, my son was actually hospitalized and I got all the kind of benefits from it. I didn’t even know it back in the day, but that’s who gives it to you, is Children’s Miracle Network.”

With a daily bake-sale and cookout, Love’s officials hosted a mini carnival for kids with face-painting, a mini train, and bounce houses. For a fun way to get families to come out and donate to a cause that helps so many others alike.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Texoma Politics Now: Joseph Roberson Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Politics Now: Joseph Roberson Interview"

Texoma Politics Now: James Hughes Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Politics Now: James Hughes Interview"

What the Tech: App of the Day—Kitchen Stories

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: App of the Day—Kitchen Stories"

Smith's Gardentown ready for fall fun with pumpkin patch

Thumbnail for the video titled "Smith's Gardentown ready for fall fun with pumpkin patch"

House Armed Service Committee launches investigation into domestic violence in military

Thumbnail for the video titled "House Armed Service Committee launches investigation into domestic violence in military"

Hardeman Co. drug bust leads to more arrest in Oklahoma

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hardeman Co. drug bust leads to more arrest in Oklahoma"

Names released in WFPD bust on illicit massage parlors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Names released in WFPD bust on illicit massage parlors"

Quilting tradition sewed into the fabric of WF through sequential event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Quilting tradition sewed into the fabric of WF through sequential event"

Names released in WFPD bust on illicit massage parlors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Names released in WFPD bust on illicit massage parlors"

ATT employee expected to recover after flipping vehicle

Thumbnail for the video titled "ATT employee expected to recover after flipping vehicle"

Vernon woman dies in vehicle crash in Baylor Co.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vernon woman dies in vehicle crash in Baylor Co."

Fashion Night Out 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fashion Night Out 2019"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News