Love’s Travel Stop spreads love for donations to CMN

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Volunteers with Loves Travel Stop Off Old Jacksboro Highway have been fundraising for United Regional and The Children’s Miracle Network for the past month now, but that hard work ends Monday with the goal of raising a total of $30,000.

For the last 20 years, Love’s Travel Stop has been in partnership with the Children’s Miracle Network, raising money for the nonprofit and the families it serves.

“They can’t help it if they get sick. They can’t help it if the families can’t afford the right gear, so, those of us who can, donate to help and it makes all the difference in the world,” Loves Travel Stops District Manager Jim Sanders said.

Officials with Love’s hope to raise $3.6 million in donations across the country this year and those in Wichita Falls are leading the district with almost $20,000 raised at this one travel stop alone. The fundraiser has taken place in Wichita Falls for the last three years, and this year, those volunteering day in and day out say it’s a way to do their part. Some even giving back to the non-profit that at one time provided for their families.

“This is our way of kind of helping them get what they need,” Love’s Travel Stop Restaurant And General Manager Chelsey Garza said. “Vein finders, meals for the family, my son was actually hospitalized and I got all the kind of benefits from it. I didn’t even know it back in the day, but that’s who gives it to you, is Children’s Miracle Network.”

With a daily bake-sale and cookout, Love’s officials hosted a mini carnival for kids with face-painting, a mini train, and bounce houses. For a fun way to get families to come out and donate to a cause that helps so many others alike.