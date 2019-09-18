Love’s travel stops miles of miracles campaign supports kids at United Regional

Breaking News
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Love’s location is holding a carnival to raise funds for United Regional on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All of the fun festivities, games, and food are open to the public; donations are encouraged. Funds raised during the carnival on will stay local to help the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital® and help kids get back to being kids. 

“The family of United Regional is very grateful for 20 years of partnership with Love’s. Local Love’s locations have impacted the care and health of more than 400,000 children throughout the years.”, said Shelby Reese, CMN Specialist. 

Many family-friendly activities will be available such as bounce houses, dunking booth, face painting, and much more! You can also grab a bite to eat during the carnival. The area manager, Jim Sanders, will be cooking up bbq plates. 

