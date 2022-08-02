WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It has been another hot and extremely dry Texoma summer, and for many people, especially those who were around for the drought back in 2011, they can’t help but keep their eyes on the local lake levels.

“If it doesn’t get any better, we’re headed that way, so 2011, I think the barge itself was on the ground, but we’re not there yet,” said Jaclyn Cooper, of the Lake Kickapoo Fish Camp.

For Jaclyn Cooper, owner of the Lake Kickapoo Fish Camp, it’s especially concerning to see lake levels dip lower and lower by the day.

As of August 1, Lake Kickapoo only sits at about 66% full. Lake Arrowhead is in slightly better condition at 75%. According to city officials, without rain, the city could possibly enter stage one of the water conservation plan by September, in hopes to curb a drought.

“We’re about three to four foot on the front south side and w’ere probably about 10 to 15 in the middle or about eight in the middle and then 10 to 12 on the backside,” Cooper said. “Usually, what we’re at is eight foot on the front side, 12 to 14 in the middle and 19 and 20 in the back so we’re down a lot.”

The drought trigger is when the combined levels of Lake Kickapoo and Arrowhead reach 65%. Something Cooper said is scary to even think about for their family business, so she reminds everyone to conserve as much of this precious resource as we can.

“City of Wichita Falls owns this lake so it is a water reservoir for them so it is extremely important because this is our livelihood,” Cooper said.

And having water in our lakes is key to all of our livelihoods

“I tell everyone to pray for rain because like we’re making it, but the farmers, ranchers, the animals, that kind of stuff is getting hit a lot,” Cooper said. “It’s worse for them, their ponds are dried up and different things like that, so we watch lake levels everyday.”

As we watch another year of above average temperatures and below average rainfall. We want to again remind you that the city is asking that you conserve water. For some tips on how to do so, click here.