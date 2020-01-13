LPD investigate Sunday shooting

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — On Sunday at approximately 7:15 p.m. officers with the Lawton Police Department were dispatched to the 6700 block of SW Forest Circle on a shooting.

According to officials, when officers arrived and made contact with a female victim that had been shot as she was exiting a vehicle.

The suspects fled the scene, before police arrival, in an unknown vehicle.

Officers said the victim was transported to the hospital for treatment for her non-life threatening injuries.

The Criminal Investigation Division was called out to process the scene. The cause of the shooting is unknown at this time.

