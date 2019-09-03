Suspicious death in Lawton ruled a homicide

UPDATE SEPTEMBER 4, 2019 10:25 a.m.

In a statement from the Lawton Police Department, the unidentified dead man found Tuesday is being investigated as a homicide.

LAWTON(KFDX/KJTL)— One man was found dead Tuesday afternoon in his home according to the Lawton Police Department.

According to Sgt. Timothy Jenkins, officers arrived at the 900 block of S.W. 5th Street at approximately 12:45 p.m. where the unidentified man was found.

The cause of death was suspicious in nature, and the investigation is still ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.