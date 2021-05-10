Lubbock man charged with sexual assault out on bond

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Lubbock man is released on a $25,000 bond for a sexual assault charge in which police say he changed his story, including one version in which he allegedly said he was drunk and thought his 14-year-old cousin was his wife.

Calvin Todd was listed at large when the warrant was issued on May 3 for the alleged assault in late February.

Wichita County jail booking

Police interviewed Todd the same day as the assault was reported, and also says his wife came to be interviewed.

Officers say his first statement was that he was awakened that morning by the victim’s father, who said the girl told them Todd had assaulted her.

They say Todd denied he had done anything to her, then changed the story and said he couldn’t remember because he had drunk a large amount of whiskey, taken THC edibles and his prescription medicine the night before, and he had blacked out.

About a week later the victim was brought in by her mother for a forensic interview. The girl said the night of the assault she had been watching tv in bed with her cousin and her husband, Todd, and fallen asleep. Then woke up when he began touching her.

She said she tried to move toward her cousin but Todd put his hand around her waist and pulled her back.

She said she got up and left the room and went into the living room and got her sister, and the two went to their parents’ room to tell them.

The parents then confronted Todd and said he first denied it, then told them he was drunk and thought the victim was his wife.

Police say a medical exam at the hospital confirmed the assault.