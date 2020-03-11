Lubbock PETS clinic making hundreds of appointments for low cost spay & neuter

LUBBOCK — PETS Clinic, located on 34th Street and Avenue V in Lubbock, is accepting hundreds of calls to give low-income families veterinary services they may not be able to get elsewhere.

Angie Skinner, executive director for PETS, said more than 500 calls were made on the first day of training.

“It was absolutely crazy, but a really good sign,” Skinner said. “I ended up begging our team to come in, so we had five to six phones going at once.”

The new clinic goal’s is to reduce euthanasia rates among shelters, and help control overpopulation of Lubbock’s stray animals.

Skinner hopes the low-cost services, along with vouchers with Lubbock Animal Services, will encourage pet owners to take these issues more seriously.

“A lot of people just don’t know any better, and that’s okay, it’s our job to help,” Skinner said. “Because it’s so expensive most won’t even walk into a veterinary clinic, that’s where we come in.”

If you would like to schedule an appointment you can call them at 806-507-0836. Their first day open is March 23.