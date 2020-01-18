Luby’s cafeteria set to re-open Monday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Great news for folks who love to dine at Luby’s in Wichita Falls.

Owner Jerry Rouse said the front area and drive-thru of the cafeteria will be opening back up for business on Monday.

The buffet and banquet/meeting rooms in the back portion of the cafeteria were already still available for customers as was the Monarch Catering Business housed in Luby’s.

Rouse said all hours will remain just as they were before.

Luby’s cafeteria opened up on 9th Street in 1951 offering home-cooked food, prepared just a little at a time.