Luby’s permanently closed as owner fights pancreatic cancer

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Luby’s Cafeteria on 9th Street will be closed permanently, effective immediately, as owner Jerry Rouse battles pancreatic cancer.

Less than two months after questions first began about the future of the long-time Wichita Falls establishment, Rouse announced today that the restaurant is now closed.

Rouse was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer around eight months ago, a battle he is continuing to fight.

Rouse bought the business about two and a half years ago, and said the grind of working 12- to 14- hour days, along with undergoing radiation and chemotherapy is just too much.

As of Monday, March 2, Luby’s is entirely closed – this includes the banquet and meeting rooms in the back portion of the cafeteria.

Though the business is not listed as being for sale, Rouse said he’d entertain all offers.

Luby’s Cafeteria opened in 1951, offering home-cooked food, prepared just a little at a time.