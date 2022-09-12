WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the City of Wichita Falls on Monday announced a new set of playground equipment has been installed at Lucy Park.

City officials said on Monday, September 12, 2022, that the new equipment for Lucy Park was successfully installed about a week ago.

Terry Points, Director of Wichita Falls Parks, said the previous equipment was installed about a week ago to replace equipment from the 1990s.

“It was 25 years old,” Points said. “It just had worn out. you know It had its day.”

Chris Horgen, Public Information Officer with the City of Wichita Falls, said Lucy Park is just one among several in the city set to have new equipment installed, something city leaders have already budgeted for.

According to Points, Lucy Park is one of the most reserved and booked parks in the entire city, which is why its equipment is seeing upgrades before some other parks in the city.

“We try to replace them in the high-traffic parks,” Points said. “I think this will be a great addition for Lucy.”

Lucy Park won’t be the last park to see upgraded equipment. In fact, it wasn’t even the first. Points said park equipment upgrades have been happening since well before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve put in quite a few over the last five years, and this one is really a good one for Lucy Park goers,” Points said. “We’ve got the dinosaur, we got the swings, and now we got the new playground built.”

Points said the new playground can accommodate roughly 40 children at a time, and there are different activities and slides for a range of ages.

Horgen said more new park equipment is coming to Wichita Falls. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates on city parks and the new equipment headed their way.