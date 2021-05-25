Lucy Park pool opens this weekend with Splash Day

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—It’s definitely starting to feel like summer outside and with Memorial Day right around the corner, that means pools will begin to open up around the city.

The Lucy Park pool will be open for some fun in the sun starting this weekend, May 29, with Splash Day kicking things off on Saturday, it’s free to the public.

Doors will open at noon and will close at 6 pm.

Recreation Services Administrator, Scott McGee said they are excited to finally be open to the public.

“We look forward to a good summer. We didn’t have any cases of covid that associated with the pool last year, right in the middle of the pandemic, so I think we’re in good shape, we’re just raring to go,” Mcgee said.

After “splash day” it will be $3 for adults 18 and older, and $2 for those 17 and under. Pool hours are noon to 6 pm, seven days a week.