WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Over the past couple of years, disc golf has been sweeping the nation, and it’s that growing national attention that’s inspired the Wichita Falls Disc Golf Association to make some much-needed improvements to the courses here locally.

They’re doing this in hopes of gaining more players and recognition of the sport.

It’s out with the old and in with the new. City workers have been busy removing and replacing the old baskets at Lucy Park’s disc golf course.

Wichita Falls Disc Golf Association President Darin Young said this is a long time coming.

“The baskets at Lucy Park have been installed for like twenty years in some cases so we raised a lot of money last year, around $7,000 to replace the baskets, and so last week it actually came to fruition and we got them all installed last week,” Young said.

Young along with his team have been working around the clock making improvements to not only Lucy Park’s course, but to Lake Wichita’s too, something Young said the community can actually help with.

“So we are selling sponsorships for the tee signs, so on the actual tee sign where it shows the par, the distance, those kinds of things, you can buy a spot on that logo and you can put your name or your friends or family or business or whatever, you can put your name on the tee sign and that will help us raise that money that we need,” Young said.

Spots go for $300 for a year, $500 for five years, or you can have a permanent spot for $1,000.

Young said the attention these improvements and changes have received just shows they are on track for recruiting more players into the Wichita Falls area.

“This is the first step in terms of cementing our ability to grow the sport, our commitment into growing this sport here locally and also outside the region,” Young said.

But he said they’re not stopping at Lucy and Lake Wichita improvements.

“We’re actually putting another 18-hole course in Williams Park in the eastside and we’re really excited about that project because it is an underserved community in a lot of ways with recreational activities and just generally. So we’re excited to bring something new to that community that’s going to give them a chance to have some fun with friends and family and its a really good family activity for everybody so we’re really excited about that,” Young said.

Young said when everything is said and done, these upgrades could attract some big tournaments and players, which could bring in some big bucks to Wichita Falls.

Click here for more information on how you can sponsor a tee out at Lake Wichita disc golf course.