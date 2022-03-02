WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A new business is coming to town hoping to be a stepping stone for small business owners wanting to take a chance on themselves.

“There are a lot of entrepreneurs, food entrepreneurs, bakers, caterers, chefs, people that need a commercial kitchen space to work with their food,” Founder of Lula & Flora’s Homestyle Kitchen Rental & Bakery Inc. Carol Murray said.

Lula and Flora’s is setting up shop downtown, providing a safe and secure space for chefs and bakers, and this is how it will work:

“There will be six separate pods, separate units that are private spaces for those individuals,” Murray said. “Each pod is about 250 square feet, and each pod has a commercial-grade refrigerator, freezer, proofing cabinet, six stovetop units with traditional oven and a separate convection oven with, of course, workspace.”

A community area, a three-compartment sink and a separate prep sink provide an atmosphere to build camaraderie among cooks.

Murray said she believes this is needed in our area.

“Currently in Wichita Falls, we do have what’s called the ‘Cottage Law Licensing’, and those are the folks that take their food down to the Farmer’s Market,” Murray said. “They do have to label it, and then that’s how they sell their food.”

Apart from a passion for their craft, Murray said customers will need a Food Manager’s Certification or Food Handler’s License to claim a spot.

“We will have certain units that will be available to rent for a four-hour shift, we will have other units available for a full day rental, other units for a full week, and we will have a couple of units that will be available to rent by the month,” Murray said.

Murray hopes to bring this vision alive within a month or two, dishing out the perfect recipe for success to aspiring chefs and bakers.

Once the company launches, people will be able to book spaces through a website.

Also, for a fun fact, Murray, who is also part owner of Frank and Joe’s, said the business is named after Frank and Joe’s wives, Lula and Flora.

That was in an effort to continue to honor the history and the people of Wichita Falls as well as the women in both businesses, largely run by women.