JACKSBORO COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL ) — Jacksboro will soon be in the Guinness Book of World Records for the construction of an out-of-this-world experience ready to launch next spring.

The granddaughter of the command module pilot for the third mission to land on the moon, Apollo 14, is bringing the moon to Texoma.

“When she graduated from college she found out most of her friends didn’t know anything about the space program, so she started Back To Space to try to fix that.” Back to Space CEO Micheal Gorton said.

Daniella Roosa, the founder of Back To Space and granddaughter of Apollo 14’s Command Module Pilot Stuart Roosa , is looking to teach everyone about the space program, and that outreach is making its way to Jacksboro.

“Their goal was to encourage stem, science technology engineering and mathMicheall recognized as an entrepreneur that the united states is falling behind in engineers.” City Manager Mike Smith said.

Back To Space plans to build an interactive map of the moon in Jacksboro, One so big it will set a world record and place Jacksboro in the Guinness book of world records.

All the glamour aside, Executive Director of the Jacksboro Development Corporation Leslie Chalmer said this will be a great learning tool for schools.

“Our superintendent attended one of the last informational meetings there is so much opportunity for or students whether it be Jacksboro or surrounding areas just encouraging again that stem and allowing students to engage in that.” Executive Director Jacksboro Economic Dev. Corp. Leslie Chalmer said.

This is not only great for students but the economy for Jackson as well.

“For Jacksboro, hopefully, it will help us acquire a new hotel that we are in desperate need of and other businesses that will stim off the tourism of that as well and make it more of a destination,” Chalmer said.

A 17 acre destination in Jacksboro represents an object 238,900 miles away.