Luxury pet facility coming to Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Construction is set to begin in January on a new pet boarding facility located in Wichita Falls.

Le Chateau Pet Resort will be located at 5351 State Highway 79.

According to Dawn Hallgren, founder and president, the facility will off an all-suite luxury hotel for pets, doggie daycare, positive reinforcement training and more.

Certified pet care supervisors will look after your furry friends.

Le Chateau Pet Resort has one location in Amarillo.

For more information on the resort click here.

Le Chateau Pet Resort is currently accepting applications.