Lyde wins Clay County Sheriff election

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Jeff Lyde won the election for the Clay County Sheriff.

Lyde started as a trooper in the Texas Highway Patrol from 1998 to 2012. From 2003 to 2012, Lyde also commanded the highway patrol station in Seguin as a sergeant with the Texas Highway Patrol. He said he hopes to take a more proactive instead of reactive approach to law enforcement procedures now elected as sheriff.

Lyde feels everybody always wants more but said there is a way they can still increase patrol with the current staff.